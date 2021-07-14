Barbara Lulela McCoy Youngberg
November 4, 1928 ~ July 9, 2021
Barbara Lulela McCoy Youngberg passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday July 9th, 2021, at the age of 92. Born November 4, 1928, Barbara was the third of nine children born to Joseph and Lutie McCoy in Seeley California.
She graduated from Santa Barbara High School and attended college before being hired by Western Airlines as a stewardess where she worked for 7 years. It was there she developed her love of travel which continued throughout her life with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
While based out of SLC for the Western Airlines, she met her future husband at a party then again on the ski slopes when he swooped her off the ski hill and broke her wrist. She and Rory spent the next 62 years building a life together as husband and wife.
They settled in Ogden, Utah and raised their three children and she dedicated her life to family, home and philanthropies. A 50-year member of Eastern Star Mariam Chapter #14, she served as Worthy Matron, Worthy Grand Matron and served GGCCM, as well as Visionquest 2006-2009. She was also a 50-year member of PEO and a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
She and Rory loved to support Weber State University and were proud to have a hand in helping to build the new WSC Athletic Center. As a member of the SLB Foundation, she supported many causes in Ogden and throughout the country. One of her favorites being the SLC Shriners Hospital.
She is survived by her husband W. Rory Youngberg, their children and spouses, Lisha (Eric) Ruud, Kris (Christine) Youngberg, and Lance Youngberg. Grandchildren Ryan Youngberg, Steven Ruud, and Danielle (Matthew) Ricard, and great-grandchild Sophia Ricard.
Barbara will be greatly missed for her smile, kind words, and ability to make everyone feel special.
Services will be on Saturday, July 17th, at First Presbyterian Church at 880 28th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Reception beginning at 1:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park. In
lieu of flowers please make a donation to SLC Children's Hospital at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/ or call 801-536-3500.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com.