Barbara Pepin died February 12, 2020 at the age of 87 at her home in Layton, Utah. She was born to Walter and Isabel (Biron) Mullaney on August 18, 1932 in Lewiston, Maine. She graduated from Lewiston High School where she was a majorette.
On January 14, 1956, Barbara married the love of her life, Joseph Pepin, in Lewiston, Maine. She traveled and lived in many places with her Air Force husband, making their final home in Layton, Utah.
Barbara enjoyed working at Max Factor at the Freeport Center for 10 years. She loved to play Bingo at Hill Air Force Base and she was very lucky. She loved spending time with family and friends and especially being a Grammy to her to grandkids.
She was a faithful member of Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Survived by son, John (Kristine) Pepin of North Salt Lake, Utah; daughter, Sandra (Jim) Bredenberg of Roy, Utah; two grandchildren, Nicole Bredenberg of Lakeville, Minnesota; and Josh (Hadley) Bredenberg of Brush Prairie, Washington.
Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Pepin and parents.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
The family would like to thank special friends Julia Ernst and Joy and LeRoy Waggoner for the kindness and love they showed for Barbara.
