Barbara Richan Harris Jan 13, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara Richan HarrisBarbara Richan Harris, 85, passed away January 6, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesLayton monitoring neighborhood street that residents say is being used as a thoroughfareSecond Ogden man ordered to federal prison for Montana drug operationLayton man charged in alleged Junior Jazz ticket fraudClinton snowboarder dies in backcountry avalanche at Park CityWillard BlueEyesOgden man booked in ambulance theft after shooting at an officer with his own TaserOgden woman allegedly strangles fiance unconscious with lanyardUtah House vacancy after Rep. Shurtliff's death draws 9 would-be replacementsWeber County change could bolster affordable housing options, boosters sayOgden City Council says 'cheers' to bar expansion issue +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News How to preserve your old photos Inflation can cripple retirement planning Girls basketball: Ogden rolls past Ben Lomond and hopes to put its Region 10 ambitions to the test Prep basketball roundup: Potter's 29 points lead Layton boys to win over Weber Girls basketball: Whitney Sorenson shakes off worries, leads Syracuse to 50-32 win at Davis UHP to increase Capitol security in preparation for planned protests Andre Dyson steps down as Clearfield High head football coach; Woods Cross nears hire Bountiful bond question's passage bodes for new park, but plans still taking shape