Bart William Peterson
Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Coworker and Friend Bart William Peterson, left this mortal existence Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born June 21, 1957, in Dugway, Utah, the fifth of eight children to Sharon Michaelis and Floyd Wilbur Peterson.
He graduated High School in 1975 from Layton High.
He married his sweetheart Carrie Linn Scoffield on June 16, 1978, in Layton, UT. They were later sealed on July 9, 1982, in the Ogden Utah Temple. Together they have five children and 20 grandchildren.
Bart is survived by his Wife of 43 years (Carrie Linn Scoffield), mom Sharon Peterson, his Mother-In-Law Carol Scoffield, his sons, Matthew (Kelly) Peterson, Jordon (Caroline) Peterson, Frank (Kayla) Peterson, Cort (Amanda) Peterson, his daughter, Lora (Dan) Mitchell, 18 of his grandchildren, his brothers, Michael (Bonnie) Peterson, Doug (Cindy) Peterson, Brian (Debbie) Peterson, his sisters, Geri (Jon) Titus, Carol (Layne) Stephens, Lynette (Brent) Bogden, and Bonnie Peterson (David Burke).
He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Wilbur Peterson, his father-In-Law, Edward Morris "Ladd" Scoffield, and two of his grandchildren, Tori Lynn Peterson, and Carter Cort Peterson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel Park Ward, 125 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday, June 11, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and prior to services at the church on Saturday from 9:30 to10:30 a.m.
Interment will be at the Kaysville City Cemetery.
