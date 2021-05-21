Barton Thomas Jones
Barton was born on July 2nd 1935 to Rollie Thomas Jones & Annella Thomas in St. John Idaho near Malad Idaho. Barton married Peggy Ann Nelson in 1957 in Elko Nevada. Barton Served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1959. He was a successful Pawnbroker for 27 years prior to retiring. He had homes in Layton Utah, Star Valley Wyoming, & Queen Valley Arizona. He enjoyed spending time with friends wherever he resided. Barton was an avid golfer with 4 holes in one to his credit. Barton also enjoyed fishing over the period of his life, however never caught "the big one". Barton is survived by Peggy his wife and partner of 64 years, Son Jeffrey Barton Jones (Marlene), Grandsons Shane Daniel Jones (Jill) and Eric Matthew Jones (Deceased)(Cassie), and 4 Great Grandchildren Jayden Jones, William Jones, Eliza Jones, Charles Jones and one more that is on the way. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the American Heart Association in Barton's name.