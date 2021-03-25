Basil N Thurman, 87
Born Jan 3, 1934 in Lima, Montana. Passed away March 21, 2021. Basil was one of seven children born to Clarence and Christa Thurman. The family moved to Clearfield in 1948, where he attended Davis High School. He was a member of 222nd Field Artillery BN, and also started his career at Hill Air Force Base, and retired in 1987.
Basil met and married his sweetheart Helen Saley in 1955, and through their union had five loving children. Basil was very active and supportive of his children with sports and scouts. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Basil enjoyed many activities outdoors. Fishing, Hunting, Snowmobiling, Water Skiing, Snow Skiing are just to name a few. He was one of the original Ski Patrol at Powder Mountain. He and Helen enjoyed traveling and camping with family.
Basil is survived by his wife Helen Thurman, daughters, Krista (Gordon) Brimhall, Calene (Joi) Thurman, sons, Bret (Debbie) Thurman, Scott Thurman, Mark Thurman. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one brother Elliott (Carol) Thurman.
Preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Robert A. Thurman, four sisters, Mary (Jack) Kester, Norma (Clayton) Bergloff, Carol (Andrew) Schneider, Arletta (Charles) Sibley and one granddaughter, Rebecca Thurman.
A special thanks to Helen and Scott who have shown unconditional love and support to Basil. Also on behalf of the family, we wish to express our gratitude for those who've provided care for our loved one.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Clearfield City Cemetery, 1050 South State Street, Clearfield, UT. Friends may visit family Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton.
