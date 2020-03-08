Benjamin Brimhall

January 1, 1971 ~ March 2, 2020
Benjamin Max Brimhall passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family members on March 2, 2020; following an eight-month battle with brain cancer. He was born in Montpelier, Idaho on January 21, 1971 to Max and Coleen Brimhall. His father passed away shortly after he was born. Coleen then married Mike Smith and they lovingly raised Ben in Utah, where he graduated from Clearfield High School.
Ben attended Brigham Young University on an academic scholarship before serving a two-year volunteer mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Austria from 1990-1992.
When he returned, he met his sweetheart, Fawn Harris, at BYU. They were married in the Bountiful Utah Temple on September 2, 1995. Ben graduated in 1995 from BYU with a major in German Studies and a minor in Economics. Ben and Fawn raised their four sons, Ethan, Alex, Caleb, and Dexter, in the Las Vegas area.
Ben was very involved in his sons'^music and sports activities. He was proud of their accomplishments and actively involved in their ambitions. Ben was a dedicated volunteer Scoutmaster for The Boy Scouts of America. He provided inspiring leadership and growth opportunities for countless youth including his own sons, many of whom obtained the rank of Eagle Scout^a rank Ben also obtained in his youth. He organized many campouts and participated in a National Jamboree. Ben is loved and admired by many scouts whom he has served.
Ben was a great teacher, an active choir member, and served in many callings for his church. He had an abiding love for Jesus Christ and faith in God and His plan of salvation.
Ben's professional career included work for nationally-known technology companies before launching his own, Verde Communications and Azul Services. Ben enjoyed the adventure of traveling to new places. He loved current events, sports, genealogy, and his 1968 Ford Mustang. Ben's innovative mind and mechanical skills allowed him to quickly diagnose and repair almost anything.
Ben will be remembered as a loving husband and father, devoted son and brother, beloved uncle, longtime Scoutmaster, and brilliant businessman.
Ben was predeceased by his father, Max Brimhall (1972). He is survived by wife Fawn; sons Ethan (Aza), Alex, Caleb, and Dexter Brimhall of Henderson; parents Coleen and Mike Smith of Huntsville, UT; siblings Aaron (Camille) Smith, Virginia (Jeff) Thomas, and Conrad (Ali) Smith; along with his Grandma Deloris Smith, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws .
Ben decided to donate his body to further scientific research. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his sons' education fund. Direct transfers are accepted via Zelle, from a banking account to brimhallboyseducationfund@gmail.com