Benjamin David Garcia
Benjamin David Garcia, 72, of Layton, Utah, passed away peacefully in his home on July 7, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born June 17, 1949, in Ogden, Utah to Martha and Brigido Garcia.
Uncle Ben loved his Broncos, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed having a nice cold beer with his nephew, Pete in the backyard. He never held back and always spoke his mind. He loved good jokes, his family, and his dogs, Chavela, Axel. Whenever someone asked where he was from he always said "Fucquwe" tribe. BFB was his motto (Broncos, Family, Beer).
Uncle Ben is survived by his sons, Benjamin and David; grandchildren; great grandchildren; his siblings, Tony (Nancy) Garcia, Suzie (Fred Aragon), Richard (Joyce) Garcia, Maryjane (Alan) Dover, many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah from 5-6:45 p.m. Military honors will be accorded at 6:45 pm and a Rosary will follow.
