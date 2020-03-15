Benjamin Guilez Sida

February 17, 1950 ~ March 9, 2020
Our beloved father Benjamin G. Sida, 70, has gained his wings and entered the gates of heaven on March 9, 2020. Benjamin was born on February 17, 1950 in Alamogordo, New Mexico, to Ysabel Sida and Christina Guilez.
Benjamin was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Benjamin was very loved by his family and friends. He loved his music (especially his Beatles) and working on his 1963 Chevy Impala.
He retired from Utility Trailer in 2017. His kind soul is going to be greatly missed by many. Gone but Never Forgotten.
He is survived by his son Yesabel Sida of Ogden; son Benjamin Sida, Jr. of Arizona; daughter Helen Sida of Ogden; six sisters; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; one sister; and his daughter Carmen Howe.
The family will meet with family and friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St, Ogden, UT 84403.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, with a viewing one hour prior to services. Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: