February 24, 1994 ~ July 14, 2019
On Sunday, July 14, 2019, we lost our beloved husband, son, brother, and friend Benjamin Thomas Peterson. Ben was born February 24, 1994, in Ogden, Utah to Dale and Cindy (Freston) Peterson. Ben was welcomed to a close-knit family that would be comprised of four boys. He was a bright, blue/green-eyed young man who spent his childhood chasing his older brothers around wanting to compete with them and was often able to hold his own.
Ben grew up in Layton and graduated from Northridge High School in 2012. By high school, he had grown to an athletic 6'4^ tall and he excelled at basketball and football. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Argentina, Buenos Aires South mission from 2013 to 2015. Upon returning, he briefly attended Weber State University before following the family tradition of attending Utah State University where he graduated with a degree in Human Movement Science in 2018.
A beautiful young woman named Gabrielle Callis served in the same LDS mission with Ben but the two did not meet until they attended a mission reunion where they learned they were fellow Aggies. On May 12, 2018, he married Gabby in the Meridian, Idaho LDS Temple. He was employed in the Athletic Department at Utah State at the time of his death, a position he loved, with people he loved, supporting an institution he loved. He had recently done well on the GMAT graduate school test and was looking forward to beginning work on his master's degree.
Ben had a caring demeanor and loving personality through which he showed kindness and empathy to all; he developed a special relationship through his school years with his best friend, a young man with autism, Austin Chambers. Through his many years competing in sports, he made many friends. Ben enjoyed the opportunity to build deeper, closer relationships with friends.
Ben had a big heart and a welcoming smile for all. He had a testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and loved serving others. He is survived by his wife whom he loved and adored, Gabrielle (Callis) Peterson; his parents, Dale and Cindy (Freston) Peterson, his brothers Andrew and Disney (Saunders) Peterson, Adam and Kim (Rawlins) Peterson, and Chandler Peterson, his nephews Cache and Graham Peterson, his mother and father-in-law Greg and Jennifer Callis, his brothers-in-law Braden Callis and Nathan Callis, his sister-in-law Emma Callis, his grandmother Kathleen Peterson, and grandparents Dwayn and Anne Paskett, 18 aunts and uncles, and 43 cousins and he was beloved by them all. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Lowell S. Peterson and Randy Freston.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Heather Hollow YSA Ward, 2025 East Antelope Drive, Layton. Friends may visit family on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Logan City Cemetery.
