Benjamin William Thomas
December 30, 1983 - July 3, 2021
On 3 July 2021 Ben Thomas our loving son and brother passed away at the age of 37. Ben was born in Roosevelt. UT. Ben graduated from Mt Hood community college. He worked on a fish processing ship in the Bering Sea. He worked out of Dutch Harbor in Alaska. He was able to go to Japan in his travels with the ship. His next adventure was in Yosemite NPS. Yosemite was where he lived and worked for 7 years. He had many adventures in Yosemite. He loved climbing, mountain biking, camping and hiking. Ben was a wildland forest firefighter for the The National Park Services for 10 years. He had many adventures traveling the Western U.S. and Canada with his Mother. Ben was a Boy Scout for many years and he had several outdoor adventures with the scouts. He obtained the rank of Life scout. He had a great love for the outdoors. In 2016 Ben had a climbing accident at a Salt Lake City climbing gym which ended his wildland firefighting career. He had a loving dog named Luna who was by his side for lots of his adventures. Ben is survived by his mother Debra Peterson, his father Dennis Thomas, his sister Stacey Thomas, his brother Nick Thomas, his Stepbrothers Bryce Hennessy, Bryan Hennessy, Reggie Hennessy and stepsister Ginny Hennessy. Ben will be missed by his family, friends and his loving dog Luna. We will be having a memorial for him around the 15th or 16th of July. Updated information will be provided on Facebook. The address of the memorial is 7320 S 1250 E, South Weber, Ut. 84405. Dennis's email is dennisthomas1397@gmail.com, and Debbie's email is debralp100@gmail.com.