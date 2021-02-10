Bernard Preece Feb 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bernard PreeceBernard Preece, passed away February 7, 2021 in Riverdale, Utah. Funeral services entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesNorth Ogden Montessori charter school to allow students to opt out of Black History Month curriculumMontessori charter school parents will no longer opt students out of Black History Month instructionF-22 Raptor gets major upgrades courtesy of Hill AFB’s 574th Aircraft Maintenance SquadronBoyfriend of woman feared dead in North Ogden Divide area disappointed by sheriff's search effortNational Signing Day: 4 Roy football players sign DI offers; Northern Utah prep signingsMental evaluation ordered for portrait photographer charged with sexually abusing customersMan with history of jail violence pleads guilty to manslaughter, assaulting Davis deputiesWeber County resident, developer trying to settle dispute over planned subdivisionBrandon StrongEffort to name portion of 2nd Street after LDS settlers hits a road block +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Prep basketball roundup: Davis girls top Syracuse in big Region 1 battle 5 questions to preview Weber State basketball vs. Montana with the Griz beat writer Despite pandemic, sales tax revenue went up for most Northern Utah cities in 2020 Sisoho Jawara is Big Sky player of week; Weber State football power rankings begin Cox appoints former Davis County prosecutor to 2nd District Court judgeship Layton man arrested on rape, other felony charges Man allegedly tries to stab ex-wife's new boyfriend in Roy YCC Family Crisis Center launching fundraiser, sponsorship of 'conversation hearts'