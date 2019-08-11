April 3, 1928 ~ August 6, 2019
Berneda Reeder Gibson of Pleasant View passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in North Ogden at the age of 91. She was born April 3, 1928, in Brigham City to Reynolds Reeder and Rosella Mary Miller. She was one of five sisters raised on their family farm outside of Brigham City.
Mrs. Gibson graduated from Box Elder High School in 1946 and from the Utah Agricultural College (Utah State University) in 1950 with a degree in sociology. She and her husband Gerald R. Gibson met at the college and were married March 25, 1952, in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have one son, Michael Reeder Gibson.
Lt. Col. Gibson's career in the U.S. Air Force took them to assignments around the United States, including Georgia, Florida, Alaska, Louisiana, Ohio, Colorado, and California. The couple retired to Pleasant View in 1977.
Mrs. Gibson was a homemaker and an avid reader. She also pursued interests in oil painting and sewing and served in various positions in her LDS congregations.
She was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her son Michael (Linda Joy) of Mason City, Iowa, three grandchildren Richard, Caroline, and Thomas and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Gibson on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Gibson's name to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund.
