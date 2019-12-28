August 14, 1927 ~ December 26, 2019
Berneil Kapp Voss passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born August 14, 1927 in South Weber, Utah the fifth child of Harm and Pieterka Kap on the family farm during the hard times of the depression.
Berneil was only seven years old when her father died and this brought great tragedy and hardships to the family. They were all expected to work on the family farm to survive. She learned the value of hard work and sacrifice early in life.
She married Donald L. Voss in South Weber on July 15, 1946. Don and Berneil were later sealed in the Ogden Temple. After moving around they established their family home in Plain City, Utah in 1956 where she lived for 53 years. She worked as a cook at Wahlquist Jr. High for three years and then for Sierra Lingerie for 25 years.
Berneil will always be remembered by many for the beautiful quilts and crocheted articles she made for them and for use in the temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was even crocheting baby blankets up until a month before her passing.
The grandchildren loved to go to grandma and grandpa's house. They loved her mac and cheese, popcorn, and playing games. Many memories were made camping together and at holiday times.
Berneil and Donald were blessed with two daughters, Linda Voss May and Marlene (Michael) Voss Barnes. She is survived by her daughters, son-in-law, and seven grandchildren, Jason (Carrie) May, Joel May, Blake (Kelly) Barnes, Nicholas (Heather) Barnes, Darin (Allison) Barnes, Dustin (Jennie) Barnes, and Allison K. Barnes.
She is also survived by her 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Leroy (Colleen) Kapp. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald (2002); one grandson, Nathan; and seven siblings, George Kapp, Jake Kapp, Cecil Kap, Heber Kapp, Marvin Kapp, Leon Kapp, and Barbara Robb.
We appreciate the loving care of AFI Hospice and Seasons Assisted Living.
Mom and grandma, we will miss you more than you can know and there will be a huge hole in our hearts until we meet again.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Plain City Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
