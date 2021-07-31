Bernice Gallegos Duran
Our loving mother and Grandma Joe returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 23, 2021. Bernice was born December 1, 1926, in Lumberton, New Mexico to Francisquita Gallegos and Aniceto Gallegos. She was raised by her Aunt Benedita and Uncle Bonifocio Gallegos.
She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, camping, and fishing with family and friends. She was the happiest when she was with her family.
During World War II, she inspected 30 & 50 caliber bullets for machine guns. She worked at IRS for a short time. She worked as a nurse's aide at the Old St. Benedicts Hospital for 22 years. After retirement, she took on a part-time job for American Greetings which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Bernice is survived by her son Jimmy B. Duran (Susan) and daughter Joan (Larry) Underwood, 10 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. She is now reunited with her husband Joe who died in 2010, infant son Michael, great grandson Matthew, her parents, and all her siblings.
The family will meet with friends Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 5 -7 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th Street.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Cemetery, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Brandon Wintle, Rocky Mountain Care-Hospice, and to those who have been kind to our mom.
"Fear not mom for the Lord is holding your hand leading you home."
In lieu of flowers, please call or visit your mom, grandma, or someone you care about, for life is short.
