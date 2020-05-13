Bernice Ninon Barnett Cisney, age 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, from natural causes. Bernice was born on January 21, 1925, in Ogden Utah to Andrew Barnett and Genevieve Jenkins. Bernice had a twin sister, Beverly, and one older sister, Ruth, and one younger sister, Lu Jeanne who survives her.
Bernice graduated from Ogden High in 1943. While working at a drugstore in downtown Ogden in 1942, she met the love of her life, Weldon Cisney. Weldon was in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was temporarily stationed at Hill Field before leaving for Europe. They corresponded over the next two plus years. Weldon received leave and returned to Ogden in December 1944. On December 12, 1944, they were married in Ogden. Weldon returned to Europe until the wars end.
Bernice and Weldon had six children. Keith (Judy Wallace), Mary Jean (Roy Stewart), Susan (Ron Frost), Carol Ann, and twin boys Scott (Cindy Christiansen), and Larry (Coy Christensen).
Weldon and Bernice raised their children in Ogden and Roy, Utah, before moving to South Ogden in 1973. She began working at H.A.F.B. as a civilian in the 1960's and retired in 1985. Weldon and Bernice enjoyed a long retirement, living in St. George and Mesa, Arizona, before returning to Roy in 1995 to be closer to family.
Weldon passed away in 2009. Since then Bernice has stood at the head of a large extended family that now extends to four generations, with a great-great-grand-daughter, Lucy, being born last year. Bernice has 22 grandchildren and 48 great- grandchildren.
Bernice was a mother and all about family. Her greatest wish was that her family would find ways to remain close after she passed on. We have lost a connection to a time that saw great change - the great depression, the second world war, the moon landings, and the technology revolution. She is gone from us, with no monuments erected to her, save her memory, which will remain a monument of flesh and blood in the hearts of her descendants. Her memory will be of a woman and a generation that became known as the greatest generation. A generation of shared sacrifice, of family values; one we will never see again.
Our family is grateful for our sister Carol Ann's care of our parents as they have aged and passed away. She will now become the connection to our parents for the many descendants because of her closeness to our parents over many years.
Bernice was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There will be a graveside ceremony, Thursday afternoon, May 14, 2020. Interment will be in the Roy City Cemetery.
The family would also like to thank Encompass Hospice for helping us through this difficult time, especially Tammy, Danny, Jody, and Tricia.
