1937 ~ 2020
Berniece passed away May 24, 2020. She was born September 20, 1937 in Ogden, Utah, to James A. and Ila M. Briggs. She is survived by brothers Lenard (Katheryn), Roger (Margie), sister Dawn (Larry) Hardy and brother-in-law Jim Workman, sister-in-law Mrs. Robert Briggs. She married Bruce K. Robinette February 24, 1967. She had three children from a previous marriage that Bruce helped her raise. Kay (Steve) Salvesen, Mitchell G. Malan, Dani (Dee) Hadley. She has 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce, her brothers Jimmie and Bobby, her sister Marilyn Workman and her grandson baby Cameron Malan. She is a born-again Christian.
