1932 — 2021
Bert H. Visser, 88, of Roy, Utah passed peacefully away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 with his children near his side. God welcomed a great son, brother, husband and father home. He was born in Ogden, Utah on February 7, 1932, to John Visser and Jacoba Visser. The middle child of three sons and three sisters. At an early age Bert worked any odd jobs he could to contribute to his family. Bert loved to work with his hands and worked alongside his brother Ted and brother-in law Frank building homes. Bert built the home he shared with family and his wife Tina for over sixty years. Bert had a great work ethic that led to a degree in drafting then to a sheet metal career at Superior Metal and Harrison Hart where eventually he retired. He loved the Hart family very much.
Bert had a boisterous voice and loved to make people laugh and always had a smile or kind words for others. Bert was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in many different church callings during his life with his last being as an assistant in the ward High Priests Group. He loved the gospel and taught all ages how to be a good example through being kind caring and loving. He is now in Heaven with the love of his life, Tina and family that has passed before. A special thanks to the church members for the love they showed dad over the years.
Bert loved traveling and made every trip memorable and exciting for everyone. It was always an adventure from the space needle in Seattle to sites in New York, Vegas, Jackson Hole, Alaska, Holland and more. So many great times and memories. His passion was restoring and showing off his antique cars. He took many road-trips with his best friend Bob to purchase cars and parts. During one of these trips, Bert insisted the Saint Louis Gateway Arches crossed the Mississippi River. He was so insistent that Bob drove three hundred miles out of their way so he could prove dad was mistaken.
Dad believed a handshake was his word and would never go back on a handshake. It was code of honor that the work would be performed as agreed verbally and the handshake sealed the deal. It served him well throughout his lifetime.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Tina Visser, daughter Debra and his brothers John and Ted Visser; his sisters Hellen Shaw, Marion Hill and Leona Inglekey. He is survived by his son, Bert R. Visser and daughters Jane Johnson, Johanna Bailey-Graham (husband Bill Graham) Jackie Ririe and Wendy Snounou (husband Sam Snounou). Bert was loved by twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
A small gathering for close friends and family will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Myers Mortuary (5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067) from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Followed by a short graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Roy City Cemetery.
People wishing to honor Bert's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
