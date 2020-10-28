Bert Hamblin
1934 - 2020
Bert Hamblin passed away peacefully after fighting a short battle with cancer. He will be missed terribly by all who knew him.
Bert was born in Clearfield, Utah to Bertha Marie Paice Hamblin and Emery John Hamblin. He is preceded in death by a son, his parents, Bertha (Paice) and Emery Hamblin, his sisters Fay (Jacobs), Marie (Knight), and Ruth (Jarvis). Bert is survived by his wife, Darlene Stevenson, and six children: Brent (Sherol) Hamblin, Lyman (Tracy) Hamblin, Terry (Denise) Hamblin, Tonya Petersen (Mark), Teana Mulvey (Corey), Tamra Hamblin-Wright (Kevin). He leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Bert was a joker; always ready to test your wits or make you smile, sometimes both. He even created a few riddles: "When is a door not a door? When it's ajar!"
Bert started his career as a builder at a very young age and went into business with his father. Their business was called "Hamblin & Son". They worked on small and large projects, like modifying a small building in Syracuse for RC Willey. He went on to build whole communities, apartment buildings, homes, and businesses. It was said that contractors knew when he built a house because the walls were square. He paid a lot of attention to quality and detail.
After his retirement from Anderson Lumber, Bert spent a lot of time fishing, even taking strangers out on his boat so they could fish.
Bert was married and sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple 67 years ago. He was a high priest.
Bert set his sights on another endeavor in his retirement. His new business is called Pepper Mills Plus; he made beautiful pepper mills, wands, steampunk pens, boxes and more. Bert could make anything with wood and taught others how to do the same.
A viewing will be Thursday, October 29, 2020, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Private family services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Myers Mortuary in Ogden.
Funeral services will be live streamed on Bert's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be shared with the family.