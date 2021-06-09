Bert Richard "Rick" Noorda
Bert Richard Noorda, 76, passed away peacefully at his home on June 2, 2021. Rick was born November 12, 1944, in Ogden, Utah the son of Arline Francis Hurt and Bert Richard Noorda. He attended schools in Ogden, graduating from Ogden High and received a Bachelor's degree from Weber State College.
Rick married Linda May Cornia in the Logan Temple on February 23, 1968. He served in the Air Force during Vietnam from June 1968 to March 1973. They raised their family in Ogden. Rick and Linda were tireless supporters of their children and grandchildren.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in the Netherlands Mission. He served in various callings including, Stake Mission Presidency, High Councilor, Scout Master, Bishop, Stake Young Men's President, as a missionary with his wife in the Logan, Utah mission, Elders Quorum Counselor, and Ogden Temple worker. Rick loved serving the Lord and sharing the gospel.
He worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad and at Hill Air Force Base. He was a member of the Ogden City School board, Union President of the Southern Pacific Railroad Clerks. He played the Baritone in the Riverdale City Band and the Weber State University Alumni Band.
Rick is survived by Linda, his wife of 53 years; children, Jennifer (Jeff) Lakey, Matthew (Krista) Noorda, Jed (Kellie) Noorda, Emily (Gavin) Brimhall; siblings, Steven (Cora) Noorda, David (Kathy) Unck, Laron (Barbara) Unck, John (Shirl) Unck, Glen (Carrie) Unck and sister-in-law Linda Unck; also 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a son, Stuart Richard Noorda; parents Bert Noorda, Arlene Logan, Burton "Bud" Unck, Ken Logan; his granddaughter Pearl Noorda and his brother Norman Unck.
The family would like to thank the Utah Hematology including Jan Davis, Karl Gray and Ginger, McKay Dee Hospital CVTU unit, the Infusion Labs, Ogden Hematology and sister-in-law Suzanne Phillips.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Lorin Farr 5th Ward, 1608 E. 13th St. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 11th at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed on Ricks obituary page at Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
The family has requested that masks be worn at the viewings and service.