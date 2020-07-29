Sunrise: August 27, 1926 ~^Sunset: July 22, 2020
Bertha L. Carter (Cobb) was born in El Dorado Arkansas and the youngest of five siblings from the union of Alex Cobb and Ida Mae Thomas. She lived in various states but Ogden, Utah became her final resting place. On January 27, 1990, she was married, cared for, and journeyed in ministry with the late Reverend Cal H. Carter.
Mother Bertha was a strong and devoted Christian member in several congregations and built legacies of service at Second Baptist Church and New Zion Baptist Church in Ogden, Utah. She sang in choirs to glorify the Almighty God and her Savior, provided care giving support as a deaconess, and supported the useful purpose of the local minister's wives ministry.
Mother Bertha was skilled in culinary arts and gifted in baking. She enjoyed baking prize-winning pound cakes. She was a talented seamstress and embroider. She was an active member in the Red Hat Chapter of Ogden.
Mother Bertha was blessed with care and support from New Zion Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church; and health care services from Mt. Ogden Health and Rehabilitation Center, Signature Home Health, Ogden Fire and Police Department, Intermountain Healthcare Community Care Team, Rocky Mountain Health, Symbii Home Health and Hospice, The Elder Care Law Firm, Chase Bank (Washington Boulevard), McKay-Dee Hospital, and Weber County Human Services.
Mother Bertha is survived by cousins; nieces: Jean Lewis, Ruth Jefferson, Rena Stelly, Brianna Hawthorne; nephews: Michael Hawthorne, Henry Cobb Jr., Robert Mitchell III; goddaughters: Tammy Larry, Beverly Hester, Contressa Beavers (Martin Beavers) & Trishi Beavers; godson: Elijah Beavers; extended family members: Miesha R. Friar, Contessa Henry, Micah Henry, Makayla N. James, Robert Mitchell, Makailah M. Mitchell, Rae`Leah F. Mitchell (Rae-Rae), NyLah Mitchell, Jahnyah Mitchell, Alicia Nelson, ShiOnna Perryman, Sheri & Jamaine, Elle Jones and Family, Artent Algee and Family, Xenia Dyke and Family, Steve Harris and Family, Joe Barbee and son, Merrisa & children, Brandon R. Walker, Halie Walker, Cameron Walker, Halie F. Walker, Carly C. Walker, Karlin & Phillip White, Milanie White, Sabrina A. White, Asia, Chanel, Drake, Damion, Jahnayah, Jalen, J-J, NilrRuth, Nylah, Samiiah, Stephon, Taylor, Terrell, Todd, Zion; in-laws; neighbors, friends, and special care-giving friends.
A graveside service and interment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Boulevard, Ogden, Utah; August 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Myers Ogden Mortuary will host the livestreaming of the service on Facebook live. A live or copy of the service will be available at www.facebook.com/myersmortuary. Service can also be viewed at 12 Noon on Mother Carters obituary page on Myers website ^ www.myers-mortuary.com
