Bertha Marie Marquez (Olivares)
March 12, 1955 ~ December 15, 2020
Bertha M. Marquez passed away peacefully on December 15, 2020. She was born March 12, 1955 in Price, Utah to Manuelita Martinez and Melquades Marquez.
She was happily married to Gregorio Olivares for 23 years. Bertha was a member or St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Our beloved mother, wife, grandma and great grandma loved being around her great grandkids and grandkids. She loved Wendover and playing the lottery and winning her kids at cards. Her husband is a loving man and always gave her what she wanted in life.
Bertha is survived by her husband Gregorio Olivares of 23 years, her children Manuela (Hilario) Lozano, Yvette (Francisco) Bravo, Christina Marquez, her baby boy Victor Jr. (Nikki) Perez, Isaiah R. Feliciano, 11 grandkids, 12 great grandkids with one on the way, one sister Esther, three brothers Pressy, Robert, Orlando, and many niece's and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84403, Monday December 21, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. with a viewing an hour prior.
