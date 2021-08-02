Beth Howard Olsen
August 30, 1924 - July 26, 2021
Beth Howard Olsen, 96, passed away on Monday July 26, 2021, in Bountiful, UT.
Beth was born August 30, 1924, in Magna, UT to LeRoy Howard and Mary Jacobs. She was raised in Magna where she met her sweetheart, George Legrand Olsen. They were married January 5 1944 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. After her marriage to George, he secured employment at HAFB and they built a home in Clearfield, UT, where they raised four children. After George's retirement in 1977, they split their time between homes in Clearfield and Yuma, AZ. They loved the 'snowbird' life and enjoyed adventures in Arizona, making many friends along the way.
Beth is preceded in death by her loving husband; George, brother; Le Roy, and grandson Todd. She is survived by her children: Legrand (Vera) Olsen, West Bountiful, UT; Randy (Dean) Demoss, Topeka, KS: Howard (Dana) Huntsville, UT; Bethann (Randy) Washington, UT; and Jeanne Barker Olsen, Virginia. 12 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, brother; Dan Howard and sister; Jane Toone.
The family would like to thank Legacy House in Bountiful for their love, kindness and care for mom.
To express condolences go to www.hughesmortuary.com or www.aaronsmortuary.com
Funeral Services will be Tuesday August 3, 2021 11:00 AM at Aaron's Mortuary 1050 S State St Clearfield, Utah with a viewing prior to service 9:30-10:30 Interment Clearfield City Cemetery