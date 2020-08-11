Beth J. Christensen Widdison
Beth J. Widdison, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, returned home to her Heavenly Father and loving, eternal mate Orson E. Christensen on August 5, 2020.
She was born September 27, 1931 in Hooper, UT. She loved Hooper so dearly that she spent her entire life there. Her parents were Harold Minor and Flora M. King Jones. She began her education at the Hooper School and graduated from Weber High School.
On April 20, 1950, she married the love of her life, Orson E. Christensen, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They were blessed with six wonderful children: Dr. Gary O.- Deceased (Nan) Christensen; Elaine C. (Randy) Denkers; Ray M. (Ruth) Christensen; Michael J. (JoAnn -deceased) Christensen; Kelly D. (Kelli) Christensen and Connie (Mark) Collard . The family enjoyed many fishing and camping trips, traveling and working together on the farm. Orson passed away on July 8, 1977.
She later married Wayne A. Bingham on February 14, 1979 and gained 5 more sons. David (Kathie) Bingham, Paul (Susan) Bingham, Robert (Diane) Bingham, Edwin -Deceased (Diana) Bingham, Blaine (Elaine) Bingham and many more Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren whom she loved. Wayne passed away June 7, 1997.
On June 19, 2001, she married Merrill J. Widdison. They kept each other company while waiting to reunite with their eternal Companions. This added eight more children: Robert (Dianne) Widdison, Eileen Widdison, Shirley (Richard) Russell, Rex (Diane) Widdison, Julie (Kevin) James, Paul (Debbie) Widdison, Clair (DeAnn) Widdison, Karrie Ellis and many more Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and she loved them all. Merrill passed away April 6, 2015.
Beth loved the outdoors, sewing for her children, dancing, teaching, picnicking, fishing, camping, playing the piano and more than anything she loved being a Mom and Grandma. Her employment history included 1 Hr. Martinizing Cleaners, Woolworths and the office of Doctors Christensen, Kelson and Call. In her younger years she was involved in the PTA and was a worker at the Farm Bureau.
Beth was a very active and devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a visiting teacher from 1950 until the time of her death. She served as Relief Society President, Stake Relief Society Counselor, Stake Young Women's President and as a teacher in many different organizations. She loved working with the youth. Her favorite calling was a Temple Ordinance Worker in the Ogden Temple. She loved the Lord and is so pleased to go home to Him.
Throughout the years Beth has cherished so many dear friends and neighbors that have enriched her life in so many ways. For over 60 years she was blessed to be part of a wonderful group of friends lovingly called "The Gang", who she enjoyed meeting for monthly parties and family activities.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, husbands, son Dr. Gary Christensen, daughter-in-law JoAnn Christensen, grandson Richard Christensen, stepson Edwin Bingham, sisters Shirley Gibson, Donna Beus and brother-in-law Val Beus.
She is survived by her 5 loving children, 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and many step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren, whom she loved and cherished dearly.
The family wishes to thank the staff at McKay Dee Hospital Emergency Room and the Intensive Care Unit for their loving care and sensitivity to our Mom on her last day. We would also like to thank the members of the Fremont Ward and all Beth's family and friends for the love and care that they have shown to her over the years with a special mention of her lifelong friend MarJean Ballif for always being there for her.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that either a donation be made to one of her very favorite families that needs help right now https://www.gofundme.com/f/sarah-frei-medical-expenses or do a random act of kindness for someone in her honor.
The funeral services will be held for family and close friends at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, UT 84067 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 am. Please wear a face mask and social distance as there will be vulnerable people attending the ceremony and it is important for everyone to feel safe.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the 'Myers Mortuary and Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as available on the obituary on our website.
