Beth Mae Fife Kenley
October 12, 1938 ~ March 6, 2021
Beth Mae Fife Kenley, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 6, 2021. She was born on October 12, 1938, to Joseph and Marion Ethel Johansen Fife in Ogden, Utah.
Beth graduated from Ogden High School.
She married Wilmer E. Kenley July 15, 1955 in Ogden, Utah. The marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.
Beth worked as a babysitter at the Joe Lee Lanes Bowling Alley in Roy for several years before going to work for the Weber County School District Lunch Program as a cook for North Park Elementary. After working as a cook for a couple of years she became a school lunch manager, serving in this capacity for thirty years before her retirement in 2006. She loved her work because it involved two passions - kids and cooking. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints.
She loved to go camping and fishing with her family. She enjoyed cooking large meals for family and friends and made sure you never left the table hungry.
She was a loving spouse and mother and will be deeply missed.
Beth is survived by her husband Wilmer E. Kenley, her son Bryan Kenley, her son Jeff Kenley, her two grandkids Brittany (RJ) Hooper and Jesse (Kara) Kenley, three great-grandkids Jaxon Hooper, Jason Hooper, and Kole Kenley, and her sister Reta (Lupe) Colurga.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Marion Ethel Fife, her brother Don Fife, and her sisters Zora Bingham and Karen King.
Graveside services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84403 at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com