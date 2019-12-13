Beth Matthis

I was peacefully united with my dear husband Jack and our beloved Heavenly father on December 10, 2019, at the age of 84. I was born June 24, 1935, to Rulon Thayne and Frances Myrtle Merrill in Salem, Utah. Two years later, my baby brother, Glen Rulon was born.
At the young age of 16, Jack Mathis swept me off my feet. We were married a few days after my 17th birthday. Jack and I met in Colton, California, where he was stationed at March AFB. We were married July 7, 1952, at the local hospital as I was in a major auto accident on the way to our wedding ceremony. For our 50th wedding anniversary, we were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.
In 1960, I was crowned "Queen for a Day." Jack and I were blessed with four children: Frances, Marvin, Sara and Sandie. Adding to our joy are nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Jack and I loved gathering our family together for monthly dinners. One of my favorite things to do with my husband was to make peanut butter bars and pies for our family. Boy, did everyone beg for them, all the time.
On September 7, 2013, my dear husband returned home to be with our Heavenly Father. Although his spirit has been with me for these last six years, I sure have looked forward to being reunited. I have missed him tremendously. In the meantime, my children and I enjoyed frequent sleepovers together. My family has always been the center of my world.
Whenever you hear the song of a bird, or look at the pretty blue sky, remember my smile and joy I felt as I say to you Goodbye!
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Country View Ward Chapel, 625 So. 750 E., Layton.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: