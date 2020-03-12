Bethel Sylvester Holman

March 25, 1924 ~ March 7, 2020
We lost another member of the greatest generation on March 7, 2020. Bethel was the fifth and last surviving child of eight children born to Wilford Woodruff and Minnie Hermansen Sylvester of Elsinore, Utah.
She married Roy L. Holman (from Taber, Alberta, Canada) in the Manti Temple on June 26, 1946. Their happy marriage lasted 38 years until Roy died in 1984.
She graduated from South Sevier High School. She attended SUU, University of Utah and graduated from Utah State in Education. She taught school in Sevier County and the Ogden City Schools for 23 years.
She was a child prodigy on the violin and also played the piano. Her passion was learning. She continued attending classes at Dixie State University until her death. She believed that what we learn and the kind acts we do for others we take with us when we pass through the veil. She enjoyed simple pleasures, such as sunsets, good books, beautiful music, a good joke, and children, especially how they express themselves.
She is survived by her three children, Suzanne Southwick (Paul, deceased), St. George, Utah, Hugh Holman (Noaleen 'Bo'), Woodruff, Utah, and Holly Milne (Robert) Layton, Utah. Nine Grand-children, Paul, Stafford, and Craig Southwick, Kelly Small, Jessie Fyans, Ginger Welsh, Brandon, Brian, and Lance Milne, Lance Holman and Nathan Bennett, 26 great-grandchildren, and two great- great-grand-children.
Proceeded in death by parents, Beloved husband, and four brothers, Woodruff, Homer, Craig, and Douglas Sylvester, three sisters, Evelyn Hansen, Althea Southwick, and Carleen Scott.
The family would like to thank her loving caregivers, Jeannie Bagnall, Emily Egbert, Patsy Heap, Ronnell Reimchisel, Cian, Megan, Senne, Lauren, Morgan, Kelly and Etta, Inspiration Hospice, Lindsey and Janice.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.
Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary prior to the service. Interment will be at the Elsinore Utah Cemetery around 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward with kindness and compassion to others.
