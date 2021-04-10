Bette A. Alston
August 1, 1945 - March 25, 2021
Bette Ann (White, Monroe, Fate) Alston, 75, passed away March 25, 2021, at her home in Palm Springs, CA. Immediate cause of death was metastasized lung cancer. Bette was born in Jackson, Wyoming to Isabel Titmus and Charles White. She had two siblings and seven step-siblings. She married Cloyd (Bud) Hazen Monroe in 1963. She was widowed when her husband was killed in an auto accident in 1970. A brief marriage and subsequent divorce from Paul Fate, was followed in 1978 by her 42-year marriage to Richard M. (Dick) Alston. Bette graduated from Williamston (Michigan) High School in 1974 and from Weber State University (B.S., Business Administration) in 1984. She was a contract administrator for the United States Department of Defense at Hill Air Force Base, Utah from 1984 to 2000. Bette is survived by her three children (Tamara, Kelly, Eric), three step-children (Greg, Teri, Wendy), 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Bette was long-time treasurer of Villa de Los Flores HOA in Palm Springs and a dedicated member of PEO. Bette expressed her gratitude to Destiny Hospice and Palliative Care and especially to Lisa Mann-Riegna (CNA) for the thoughtful and loving care she received in her final days. Private, in-person "Zoom" services with virtually all of her relatives attending were held online both before and after her passing. There will be no other services. Her full personal story and "self-written" obituary may be found at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/bettealston.