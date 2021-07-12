Bette Gene Simpson Wilson
Bette Gene Simpson Wilson, born October 28, 1926, the fifth child of William E. Simpson and Loreta Mae Hull, was raised on a farm, milked cows and worked in the fields alongside her brothers. She married George A. Wilson and together they raised three children; Loretta Lynn Denton of Sterling, Utah, Kathleen Simpson of Virginia, Idaho, and George A. Wilson of Hooper, Utah who came to see her every day. George passed away in 1992.
Bette graduated from Weber County Schools and Stevens-Henager Business College. She was an avid horsewoman and barrel racer, spearheaded the committee to make Hooper a city, afterwards she served on the Planning Commission for eight years, and spearheaded the awesome team that made the Hooper Freedom Military Memorial at the Hooper Park. She served in the LDS Baton Rouge, Louisiana Mission, and worked at W.S. Butler Tailoring Mills and modeled all the new fashions, she also worked at Mollerup Van and Storage Co., DDO, Hill A.F.B., and Matrix Marketing where she received many awards. She also worked at City Group in Layton, and was superintendent over all of the livestock at the first ever Weber County Fair in 1988. She was the first woman to be elected to the Hooper Water Improvement District Board of Trustees, was on the planning commission for Hooper with Weber County before it became a city, and was also the secretary of the Utah Barrel Racing Association for 25 years and brought barrel racing to Utah. Bette has written a lot of her poetry and a book of most of her accomplishments.
She is survived by her 3 children, numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Lotus Park Care Center, and a special thanks to Bree and Jennifer.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hooper Shannondoah (10th) Ward, 5900 West 5375 South, Hooper, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 6:00-8:00p.m. at the church, 5900 West 5375 South, Hooper. Bette will be laid to rest in the family plot at the Hooper Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.myers-mortuary.com