December 15, 1930 ~ January 27, 2020
Bette LaVon Dean Roblyer 89, passed away January 27, 2020. She was born December 15, 1930, to Juanita Belle Mask and Rich Edward Dean in Oklahoma City, OK.
She grew up in Oklahoma with her sister Nellie and brother Bud.
Bette graduated from El Reno High; she married Wayne Thomas Roblyer in Wichita Falls, Texas in 1947.
Bette worked for more than 50 years in the grocery business, at the Albertson's on 40th and Washington for 40 years, retiring in 2008.
She was a great cook and prepared dinner for up to 20 people every Sunday up until the last few years.
She also made many stained-glass pieces and collected glass.
Bette was Christian in faith and attended the First Christian Church of Ogden.
Bette is survived by daughters; Caril (Lee) Jennings, Debie (Raun) Stewart, son; Mark Roblyer, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and her cat; Buddy.
She is preceded in death by her husband; Wayne, son; Bruce, her parents, her brother and sister.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th street, Ogden, UT.
Funeral Services will be Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary with a viewing one hour prior to service.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: