January 21, 1931 ~ September 8, 2019
Betty Ann Neary, age 88, passed away in her home on September 8, 2019, of natural causes.
She was born January 21, 1931, in Fort Lupton, Colorado, to Elmer and Ann Lehl.
Betty was living and working in downtown Denver when she met her husband, Joseph Neary. After a whirlwind romance, they were married at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Brighton, Colorado, in April of 1952. They were married for over 53 years and had four children.
Betty, Joe, and kids moved to Ogden, Utah, in 1966, where she remained after Joe's death in 2005.
She went back to work after the youngest was out of the house. She loved working at ZCMI wrapping Christmas presents and shipping purchases. She would still occasionally get together with her work friends for lunch even after all these years.
She loved camping with her family and friends. There are many stories of laughter and fun around the campfire. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and an occasional golfer. She was an Avon Lady, a Den Mother, a Girl Scout Leader, an amazing wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great- grandmother. Betty was also an avid Denver Broncos and Utah Jazz fan. Betty made the best spaghetti and meatballs ever, with Grandma Neary's recipe. In her later years, she loved walking in the mall and having coffee with her walking buddies.
Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She lived a full life filled with laughter and had the best sense of humor around. She was a wonderful friend to many and usually the life of the party. She will be greatly missed by all.
Betty is survived by her sisters: Jackie Farner and Carol Sue (Charley) Lyons; children: Michael (Wendy) Neary, Michele (John) Lukes, Martin (Shannon) Neary and Mary Jo (Buck) Finley; six grandchildren: Jodi (Eric) Perdue, Tristen Ann Vigil, Matt Lukes, Tony Finley, Payton Finley and Carson Neary; and two great-grandchildren: Allie and Paige Perdue.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joe, her parents Elmer and Ann, and her brother Kenny Ray.
The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice for their kind care in her final days, plus Angie Beatty and the girls at Beatty Home Health Care for taking such good care of her for the last year. She loved you and you allowed her to stay in her home until the end. We will be forever grateful.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 25th from 6-8 p.m. in the Leavitt's Mortuary Waterfall Atrium located at 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah 84403.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: