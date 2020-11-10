Betty Ballard Welker
July 30, 1940 ~ October 10, 2020
Betty Raye Ballard Welker, of Washington Terrace, passed away October 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born July 30, 1940 in Heber, Utah, to Paul Jones Ballard and Tessie Anderson Boren. Betty graduated with the Weber High class of 1958 and later attended Weber College, where she met her husband to be, Richard Grix Welker. They were together for 55 years until Richard's death in 2018. Two daughters, Nicolle and Julianne were born to the couple.
"Bets" was multi-talented in music, art, and jewelry making. She was a fabulous cook. We will miss her quick mind and her tender concern for the helpless of the world, especially mistreated animals. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints until her health made it impossible for her to serve and attend.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Nicolle and son in law Michael Nunley, daughter Julianne Rexroat, two grandsons, Atticus Rexroat and Evan Nunley, and a brother, Lynn P. Ballard of North Salt Lake, UT. She will be interred in the Charleston, Utah Cemetery with graveside services for family only. No other Utah services are planned.
Condolences may be sent to Nicolle at Loveantiquelace@gmail.com.