Betty Beckstead Parks
12-17-30 to 8-11-21
Betty Beckstead Parks was surrounded by her family when she peacefully passed away on August 11, 2021 in Layton Utah. She was born on December 17, 1930 to Theron Eugene Beckstead and Fay Edna McWhorter in Preston Idaho. Betty married Richard LaMar Parks and was later divorced.
Betty was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Betty was a wonderful mother, she loved her family and enjoyed family outings and to be surrounded by her grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and all animals. She loved to dance and was a wonderful cook. She loved to make friends and was the life of the party wherever she went. She loved to travel with her brother Gordon and friend Henry Seeley.
Betty is survived by her children Susan Drake, Brad (Michelle) Parks, son in law Gary Peterson, 12 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and one great great. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Gordon Eugene Beckstead, and daughter Julie Ann Peterson.
The family would like to thank her friends at Apple Village and Bristol Hopsice for their special care. Thanks to John, Jamie, Sunny, Samantha, Stormie, Rainy, and Apple Village Branch Relief Society.
Friends may visit with family Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. A family celebration will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Interment, Preston Idaho Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.