January 24, 1936 ~ July 27, 2019
Betty "Blizzard" Campbell, 83, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Bad Axe, Michigan, January 24, 1936, to Pearl and Emmerson Roth.
She married Donald L. Downs in 1957, they had one daughter, but later divorced. Betty then married Ernest Campbell on April 15, 1966, in Reno, Nevada. They resided in California until 1975 when they moved to West Weber, Utah, where she spent the next 25 years raising her grandson and then in 2004 raising her great-grandson. She gave selflessly to her family.
Betty had many interests, but her absolute favorite was yelling "Bingo" and going to Wendover.
Betty is survived by her daughter Dawn Walker, grandson Jason Campbell and great-grandson Hayden Campbell. She is survived by her sister Marie Erskine of Michigan. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Emmerson and Pearl Roth, her husband Ernest W. Campbell and her sister Shirley R. Alcanter.
The Campbell Family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Ogden Regional Hospital and Inspirational Care Hospice for making her final days as peaceful and comfortable as possible.
In honoring Betty's final wishes, she asked only to be cremated and wished not to have a memorial service.
