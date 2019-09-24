April 6, 1926 ~ September 14, 2019
Betty Bridgeman Woolley, 93, passed away on September 14, 2019. She was born in Minneapolis, MN, on April 6, 1926, to Nellie (Kinghorn) and John O. Bridgeman.
Betty worked for the Department of Defense at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, UT during World War II. She married Jed B. Woolley in 1950. She worked at various government agencies during his career in the U.S. Air Force, before their retirement to Eden, UT. They moved to Battlement Mesa, CO in 1997, and spent the winter months in Arizona City, AZ for the next 21 years.
She is survived by her husband and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie (Kinghorn) and John O. Bridgeman.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, September 26, at 1:00 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery, 5555 E 2700 N, Eden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: