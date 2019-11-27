Betty Campbell Dickerson

August 24, 1934 ~ November 26, 2019
Betty C. Dickerson passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. Betty was born August 24, 1934, in Almo, Idaho to Milton Campbell and Hilda Taylor. She graduated from Ogden High School the class of 1952. She received her degree in Nursing from South Florida. She married LaVerne Roach in May 1952; they were later divorced. She Married Lloyd Dickerson on March 22, 1997, in North Ogden; he passed away on August of 2002. Betty was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ogden 49th ward.
She worked as a CNA for 10 years for home health care. She was a secretary for a retired New York City judge, Judge Hockert. She loved painting, crafts, jewelry, gardening and was a Jill of all trades. She was an awesome mom and homemaker. Betty was very involved with her children's lives and everything they did. She was their biggest supporter.
She is survived by her children, Michael Roach (Rose), Douglas Roach, Jeffrey Roach (Nancy) and Susan Johnson (Mike), and her six grandchildren: Corey, Jeff Jr., Lyndsey, John, Adam, Carrie, seven great-grandchildren Ayla, Tyler, Zachary, Brinlee, Hunter, Kayla and Riley. She is survived by one brother Harry "Ted" Campbell (Judy). She is preceded in death by her parents, spouse, Granddaughter Stephine Aaron, two brothers Richard and James.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary of Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah. A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Myers Ogden. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:00-9:45 a.m.
Interment Myers Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
