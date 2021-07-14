Betty Chapman
June 30, 1931 ~ July 1, 2021
Betty Chapman, age 90, passed away peacefully in her Layton home on July 1, 2021.
Betty was born in Germantown, Illinois on June 30, 1931, to Earl and Lola Parrott. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, and sister Carol. Betty is survived by her two daughters Roxanne (Ed) and Donna (Mike), eight grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Special thank you to her granddaughter Shelley who has taken great care of her the last few years.
Betty cherished spending time with her family and dogs. Betty also enjoyed working at Stimpson's in Layton for over 20 years. She loved to crochet, and was very talented at making everything Christmas, blankets, and doll dresses. She liked music, especially gospel and Elvis, and playing the piano. Betty began each morning with a cup of coffee and a crossword puzzle. She was also a member of the Baptist church.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.
