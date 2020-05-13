Betty Critchlow Clark

October 25, 1926 ~ April 27, 2020
Our beloved matriarch, Betty Jean Critchlow Clark, 93, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in the home of her daughter, Barb (Sterling) Bouwhuis. Mom was born October 25, 1926, the fifth child of Lucian Vest and Erma Stratton Critchlow in Pleasant View (Pole Patch). She always said it was the most beautiful place on earth. She loved each of her siblings. She was proud of them and the lives they lived so well. She was a child of the depression and WWII.
In 1944 she graduated from Weber High School and Seminary. She was 4th in her class. She won debates in her school's competition area. She was in pep club. She gave the Sunrise Service speech at graduation. She won a scholastic scholarship to Weber College.
She married Keith M. Clark of Liberty on December 6, 1944. They are the parents of Linda, Gayle (Ron Cloke), Merlin, Sheri, Barbara (Sterling Bouwhuis), Don, Murray (Leann), and Beth (Ron Wright). She has 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grands and three great-great-grands. She knew and adored them all.
She loved the natural world her father introduced her to all through their lives together. She herded cows in the field and tended turkeys with her brother Darrell. To earn money for her needs, she picked fruit in all the area orchards.
She walked from her high school to D.D.O. to work. All young people of her generation were expected to support the war effort through their work. In later years she worked many different jobs to support her children in their education and talents. For many years, she ran a home day-care nursery. After her role as a mother, teaching little children was the most meaningful work of her life. She loved and remembered each of those little people.
Mom is LDS. She taught in the Jr. Sunday School, Relief Society nursery, Cub Scouts, and was speech/drama Director in the Mutual.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Don Russell Clark and daughter Beth Rolayne Clark Wright. Her siblings: Allen (Rita), Darrell, Leslie (Lois, Betty), Virginia (Jack Wood, Charles Huff), and sisters-in-law Glenna (Dale) and Wendy (Bob).
She is survived by her children, Linda, Gayle and Ron, Merlin, Sheri, Barb and Sterling, Murray and Leann, her grandchildren and great-grands. Siblings: Lyle (Martha), Dale, Robert, Sharon. Also, many nieces and nephews she loved.
We thank Signature Hospice, Jan Postel, Megan Campbell, and Myer's Laurie Abraham for their kindness, help and guidance.
A private viewing will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10 A.M. at Myers Mortuary on 845 Washington Blvd. A private Funeral will follow at 11 A.M. Burial at Ogden City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: