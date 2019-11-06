January 31, 1933 ~ October 31, 2019
On October 31, 2019, Betty Ellen Thompson Treft Bridenstine passed from this world quietly and peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend of many. We as a family feel blessed and comforted to know she has returned to her Heavenly Father and many beloved family members that had preceded her.
How do you put in a few short words the life of an amazing woman? Betty was born on January 31, 1933, near Big Spring, Montgomery Country, and Missouri.
Betty was the second of six daughters born to Emil B. Thompson and Goldie Grace Wright Thompson.
Betty attended schools in Auxvasse, Callaway County, Missouri, and Mexico, Audrain County, Missouri. She graduated from Mexico High School, Missouri in 1951.
Betty was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1948, and was an active member for the rest of her life holding many callings within the church. Her favorite calling was with the Primary as she loved spending time with all of the children in the church and in her neighborhood.
Soon after graduating high school, Betty moved to Utah and met her first husband Frank S. Treft, who was also a convert of the LDS faith. They were married on July 24, 1954, in Elko, Nevada. Together they had two sons, Charles Paul Treft, born June 7, 1955, and William Frank Treft, born April 26, 1957.
Betty worked to support her family as Frank had many health issues and unfortunately passed away on December 16, 1972. She worked for the Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company, a subsidiary of American Telephone and Telegraph.
After the breakup of the Bell System in 1982, Betty continued working for the new company, U.S. West, where Betty retired after 35 years of service obtaining the position of Engineering Manager.
Betty was introduced her to her second husband, Roy H. Bridenstine, by her neighbor who was Roy's, Aunt Cora. On January 8, 1981, they were married in Bountiful, Utah. Betty and Roy shared a love of the outdoors and often went hiking and camping together. Their greatest joy was helping to tend and raise their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had many hobbies including golfing, sewing, reading, cooking, and working on genealogy.
Betty is preceded in death by her first husband Frank S. Treft in 1972, her second husband Roy H. Bridenstine in 2014, her son William (Will) F. Treft in 2006, her parents Emil B. Thompson and Goldie Grace Wright Thompson, and her sisters Mary Sue Teemley, Barbara Jane (Jane) Crockett, and Margret Rose (Rosie) Eaton.
Betty is survived by her son Charles P. (Mary) Treft, her sisters Dorothy Nan (Nan) Sigrist and Virginia (Virgie) Ann Dillard, her stepsons Danny Clair (Pamela) Bridenstine, David Allen (Melinda) Bridenstine, and Tony Grant (Ann) Bridenstine. She had 29 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at Russon Brothers Mortuary at 1941 North Main, Farmington, UT 84025. The family visitation and prayer will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
The memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. The family will hold the interment at Bountiful City Cemetery following the services. Flowers must be delivered by 9:00 a.m. Saturday November 9, 2019.
The family wishes to thank the staff and residents of Apple Village of Layton, and Inspiration Home Health and Hospice, for the care and friendship she had while she lived there.
