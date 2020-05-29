March 1, 1929 ~ May 24, 2020
Heaven gained another angel today. Betty Giles Redden, age 91, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Betty was born in Morgan Utah on March 1, 1929. She was the second child of four to Merrald and Leona Giles. She met and married the love of her life Kent, who she had known since the 3rd grade. They were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on February 25, 1948. They were inseparable for 72 years. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, including the Relief Society Presidency. Betty also served a service mission with Kent at the Conference Center, which was extended for seven years. This was one of the most memorable times of her life. Betty worked at Hill AFB and retired after 39 years. She was an active member of the Toast Mistress Club for many years and enjoyed this as well. Betty loved to golf and did so six days a week. She golfed in several leagues and with family. She didn't stop golfing until she was 82 years old! Mom loved her family. They were her crowning jewels. She loved attending all the activities and sporting events they were involved in. She was everyone's biggest fan. Mom loved watching sports. Her favorites being the Utah Jazz, BYU Football and Roy High.
Betty is survived by her amazing husband Kent who was the best caregiver anyone could ever ask for; one sister, Renee Parnell; children Pam (Gary) Lewis, Scott (Jody) Redden, Jodi (Brad) Beyeler and Jan (Scott) Allington; 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by one son, Ryan, and two grandsons, Derek Beyeler and Weslee Allington; one brother, Max Giles; and one sister Maureen Stanley.
Due to the current COVID-19 conditions, a graveside service will be held for the family only on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the North Morgan Cemetery. A viewing for family and close friends will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the graveside service at Walker Mortuary, 45 West 200 North, Morgan Utah. Please wear a mask.
