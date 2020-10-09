Betty Hart Jorgensen
Betty Jorgensen was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 29, 1941. She returned to our Heavenly Father on October 7, 2020.
A daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, business owner, and friend. Betty loved Bear Lake, boating, playing cards, and spending time with her family. She had a quick wit about her and loved to laugh. She opened her home and heart to all.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at the mortuary the following day on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a short viewing prior from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Interment, Fish Haven, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com