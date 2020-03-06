Betty Jane (Leach) Castelli died March 3, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born July 25, 1926, in Burnham, Pennsylvania to Oren and Charlotte Leach, the second oldest of nine siblings. Betty graduated from Juaniata Joint High School, Mifflintown, Pennsylvania in 1944.
Betty married Samuel R. Castelli on November 5, 1949, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Samuel passed away on February 16, 1989.
Betty worked at the Hershey Chocolate Factory, and St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hobart MFG., Clearfield, Utah, and the I.R.S., Ogden, Utah.
Betty was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Layton, Utah.
She is survived by her daughter Christina (Danny-deceased) Dodge, son Richard (Sharee) Castelli, five grandchildren, JaQuoy (Billie) Prows, Troy (Jerie Lynn) Dodge, Deia (Ian) Clary, Tara (Tyson) Olson, Christopher (Suda) Castelli, 16 great-grand children, Shae, Dalton, Conner, Skye, Grace, Riya, Stryder, Greir, Emry, Nash, Ella, Avery, Easton, Leni, Ivy and Oakley, two brothers, Thomas and Raymond and two sisters, Doris and Gloria.
She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel, parents, two sisters, Virginia and Pauline, two brothers, Lester and Clyde, and great-great-granddaughter, Tinsley Marie.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden.
