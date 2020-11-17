Betty Jean Holm
March 26, 1944 ~ November 13, 2020
Betty Jean Holm passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Friday, November 13, 2020 in South Ogden, Utah. She was born on March 26, 1944 in Seattle, Washington to Earl and Hazel Snippen.
She married Timothy C. Holm on March 20, 1965 in Ogden, Utah. Together they had two wonderful children.
Betty moved to Ogden as a junior in high school, graduating from Ben Lomond in 1962. Betty earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Weber State College in 1966. She later worked hard to obtain a Mild-Moderate Special Education endorsement while still teaching, caring for her family, and maintaining the immaculate home for which she was known. Betty taught in Ogden City School District for over 30 years until her retirement in 1999. Besides her love for teaching, Betty also loved to travel with her husband and spend time with friends, but she especially loved spoiling her grandchildren as well as her dog, Molly.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy; children, Melissa Barton of Las Vegas, NV, and Dr. Mitchel (Teresa) Holm of Denver, CO; three grandchildren, Lauren Barton, Lindsey Barton, and Rhys Holm; and sister, Mary Ann Morgan. She was preceded in death by both parents.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Scleroderma Foundation (scleroderma.org).
