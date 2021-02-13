Betty Jean Keiser Johnson Adams Dover
August 4, 1932 ~ February 5, 2021
Our lovely Betty passed away peacefully February 5, 2021, from Alzheimer's with family at her side. Betty was born on August 4, 1932, in Ashland, NE. The first child of Clifford Earl and Lucille Genevieve Sanders Keiser.
She was raised and educated in Nebraska. On February 1, 1947, she was married to Donald Johnson in Papillion Nebraska. This marriage ended in divorce in 1964. To this union was born one son, Terry L. Johnson.
In 1955 they relocated to Ogden, UT where she has since resided. A love of the mountains brought them to Utah and kept her here.
On May 16, 1969, in Las Vegas, she married E. Dickson Adams. Her and Dick had many happy years together and a really nice life. He passed February 18, 2005.
On May 23, 2013, she married Bryce Dover. They met late in their lives and enjoyed many things together. They loved to travel and visit family and friends. They were great companions to each other, and he was a blessing in her life.
Betty worked in the retail environment for 28 years and at Stevens Henager College for nine years. Since 1993 she was self-employed as a handwriting analyst.
Betty truly loved the outdoors so much. She loved to hike, go to Snow Basin and Snowbird. She loved all of the outdoor concert series and also had season tickets to the symphony. Some of her favorite places to visit were Orcas Island, Utah's national parks and Sedona.
Betty took pride in everything she did. Her home was always lovely, her meals were amazing. She loved to garden and could make anything grow. Every holiday was perfect, and she made everyone feel so welcome. She was the best mother, stepmother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She would do anything for anyone and loved all equally. She was an example for all that knew her. She will be so greatly missed.
She enjoyed tutoring elementary students and working at the temple.
Surviving Betty are her son, Terry (Mary) Johnson, Ogden. Six stepdaughters: Mary Heins, Bette Jo Adams, St. George, Jill (Robert) Hall, Layton, Allison (Dave) Bell, Bountiful, April (Chris) Handley, Syracuse, Paige (Tad) Auker, Rapid City, SD, niece Linda (Doug) Russell, grandchildren: Hollie Godfrey, Sarah Randles and great-grandchildren Kelsi (Jake) Wells, Cody (Jesse) Cain, Taylor (Tyler) Cain, Kaitlyn Brown, Jaron, Connor and Miah Millaway, Kallen and Scarlet Randles. Step-grandchildren: Melanie Werner, Rebecca Heimbuck, Melinda Bennion, Angela Morin, Ashley Hyde, Skyler, Logan, Landon and Haily Hall. Roya Kaluza, Sierra, Miles, Dylan and Adien Bell. Her siblings, Lois Johnson of Ashland, Nebraska; Stanley (Evelyn) Keiser of Ashland, Nebraska; and Vern (Maryln) Keiser of Norton, Kansas; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lucille Keiser; brother, Norman Keiser; brother-in-law, Paul Johnson and grandchild Brady Handley.
She spent many years with her best friends, Allan and Maureen Stanley, John and Willy Bullard, Mike and Mikey Willmouth, Max and Vicky Thompson and Mia.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Alzheimer's Foundation.
Family and friends may visit Tuesday, February 16th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. to celebrate her life at Leavitt's Mortuary at 836 36th St, Ogden, UT 84403.