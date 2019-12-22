June 20, 1924 ~ December 18, 2019
Betty Jean Stratford Naylor, 95, passed away December 18, 2019. She was born in Ogden the daughter of Virgil G. Stratford and Maude McCarthur on June 20, 1924.
She graduated from Ogden High School in 1942. Betty married A. Boyd Naylor on June 20, 1957; later sealed in The Salt Lake Temple.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in many callings including Relief Society President.
She loved clothes, and was an excellent house keeper but most of all she was a darn good mother. She worked as a beautician at the Bon Marche.
Betty is survived by her husband Boyd; son Randy Naylor, 12 grand children; 24 great-grandchildren; sister Georgia Godell and brother Mac Stratford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ruth Knight and two children JoAnn Ferre and Michael Rice.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. where a viewing will be held prior, from 11:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
