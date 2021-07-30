BETTY JOAN (WATSON) EVANS
January 8, 1941 - July 27, 2021
Betty was born on January 8, 1941 to Roy E. and Bertha M. Watson in LaJunta, Colorado. She spent her childhood on a farm south of Rocky Ford, Colorado. Betty graduated from Rocky Ford High School in 1958 and married her high school sweetheart in 1960.
Betty was introduced to the legal field while supporting her husband (Keith Evans) who was a student at Colorado State University. She thrived in the legal field and progressed from legal secretary to paralegal specialist. Her favorite job was with the Department of Justice in Washington, DC. However, she enjoyed the challenges and successes of being a Paralegal Specialist with the Forest Service in Ogden, Utah.
Betty was an excellent writer/editor, therefore, was a valuable volunteer for organizations such as the Wasatch Audubon Society. She also supported and assisted Keith in his writing endeavors.
Betty is survived by her husband, Keith, of 61 years, her mother, Bertha Watson (100 years old), and her two children, Susan and Steven.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Betty's memory, to the Wasatch Audubon Society (wasatchaudubon.org) or The Ogden Nature Center (ogdennaturecenter.org).