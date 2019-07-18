February 28, 1942 ~ July 16, 2019
Betty Lee Rohwer, 77, passed away July 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 28, 1942, to Earl and Neva Sibert in Ogden, UT. She attended Ogden High School and married Charles Rohwer on July 19, 1958.
Betty enjoyed crocheting, doing yard work ? especially planting flowers, helping others, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Rohwer; daughter, Karen (Robert) Cole; grandson, Justin Cole; sisters, Debra and Deleine; brothers, Ralph and Wes.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Neva Sibert; brothers, George, Ross, and David; and sister, Pat.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 6:00 ? 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Waterfall Atrium, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT.
