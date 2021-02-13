Betty Lorraine Price Anderson
May 26, 1926 ~ Feb 9, 2021
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay J Anderson, the love of her life, as well as her brother, Lyle Price.
She is survived by two brothers; Ned Price and Roger Price, six children; Sandra Tyndall, Dana Gamble, Betty Anderson, Stacy Anderson, Kimberly Tene, and David Anderson, 14 Grandchildren, 17 Great grandchildren and three Great-Great Grandchildren.
Lorraine grew up in the village of Huntsville above Ogden Canyon. She graduated from Weber High School in 1947 with honors and moved to Ogden, Utah, where she worked a variety of jobs.
After marrying Jay in 1959, they moved to Logan, Utah, where she attended Utah State University and earned a bachelor's degree in English. While there, she was invited to join the PHI KAPPA PHI National Honor Society whose motto is: "Let the love of learning rule humanity". She received her teaching certificate and substitute taught for many years. Later she went back to Weber State College to earn a Library Science certificate. She worked in the McKay/Dee Medical Library and later in the Weber State University Library where she also tutored adult students, many of whom spoke English as a second language.
She and Jay bought a hay field in Kanesville, UT, now West Haven, turned it into a farm and built a home in 1962 where they raised six children. They lived in that home for over fifty years.
She was a member of the Kanesville ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
In August of 2016, Jay and Lorraine moved to Sagewood Assisted Living Facility in South Jordan, Utah, where she remained until she passed.
Teaching was her life's desire and she fulfilled it with Girl Scouts, 4-H, Sunday school, Library Story Time, substitute teaching, and tutoring. Her love of reading and books was made complete by working as a librarian in church, medical, and college libraries.
Most of all, Lorraine was a wife, mother, grandmother and the center of a large active family. Everyone in the family knew that if problems became overwhelming, help or counsel from Jay and Lorraine was only a call away. We are grateful for her life and will miss her for the rest of ours.
A Viewing will be held Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary.
Due to COVID-19 Face Masks and Social Distancing required to attend Services.
Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
