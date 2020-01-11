Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Betty Lou Jones Daniels, returned to her Heavenly Father, peacefully, on January 9, 2020. She was born and raised in Malad, Idaho.
She played in the band and was a cheerleader in her youth, she also helped her parents in the family business, Jones Confectionary.
She married the love of her life, Daniel Luther Daniels, December 7, 1951 in Malad.
They moved to Ogden in 1956. She worked at Key Bank for 29 ^ years. She and Dan retired together in 1995. Together they began many enjoyable adventures traveling the world.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lorin Farr 3rd Ward
Betty always put her family first and made time for her family. She loved attending any event or activity her family was involved in. She played a major role in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her special legacy will continue on for many generations. She loved sports and enjoyed watching and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She was a loyal Weber State Basketball fan, "she bled purple."^
Betty is survived by her children, Jeff (Marsha) Daniels of Blackfoot, Tyler (Amy) Daniels of Boise, Teresa (Hugh) Shaum of Eden; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two brothers-in-law, Jess Daniels and Wayne Williams.
She was preceded in death by Dan, her husband of 62 years.
Funeral services will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Monday, January, 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Friends and family may visit on Sunday, January, 12, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: