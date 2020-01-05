Betty Lou McCrary

1930 ~ 2020
Our mother received a special gift on January 1, 2020. She was able to shed the infirmity of dementia and pass through the veil to reunite with her beloved husband, Freeman McCrary, parents, siblings and others.
Betty was born September 6, 1930, (89 years) to Grover Davies Heath and Christie Egan Heath in Ammon, Idaho. She was the youngest of five children. She married Freeman on July 19, 1956, in Idaho Falls. Shortly after their marriage, they relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah to start their family. Later they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Betty began her career as a telephone operator with Mountain Bell and received several promotions within the company including being the first woman estimate assigner and line assigner in Utah. She retired with 30 years of service.
She served in various church callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including serving as a primary teacher at age 14.
Her greatest joy was to be with her family she loved so dearly. Some of her favorite activities included gathering wood with the family; She was creative and loved to do ceramics, puzzles and crocheting. She loved to serve others including being a volunteer at the Clearfield Senior Citizens center.
She is survived by two children, Peggy (David) Ornelas and Dale (Debbie) McCrary, 10 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister Goldie Newman, three brothers Wendell Heath, Ersel Heath, Emery Heath, daughter-in-law Cathy McCrary, and granddaughter Brittney Ornelas.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Whisperwood Ward located at 2679 South 1000 West, Syracuse Utah Friends may visit with family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
